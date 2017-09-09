WHYoming: Bitter Sweet Bombshells

Welcome to our series, #WHYoming, brought to you in partnership by Kaumo Law.

We are highlighting people from around our communities and asking them a few questions. We want to learn a little about them and see why they chose this great state to raise their families, start their businesses, or simply to ask — Why Wyoming?

This week I had a chat with the Sweetwater County Roller Derby Team; The Bitter Sweet Bombshells. The Bombshells have been a part of the community for the past four years and counting.

Established in 2013, the Bombshells are your teachers, your librarians, your office administrators, your cooks, your service techs, your bartenders, your waitresses. They are mothers, they are friends, they are part of your community.

The Bombshells are athletes who spend countless hours every week working on their skills and the game; they are a well-respected team state wide, and do their best to bring recognition to the County and region.

The Bombshells are currently working to acquire their official non-profit 501-c3 designation. At of the end of their 2016 season, the Bombshells have been able to contribute $7926 (just from ticket sales!) to Non-profit organizations within Sweetwater County.

Bombshells, how did you end up in Rock Springs?

Our players are from all over the state and country, but if you’re asking how roller derby landed in Rock Springs — you can thank Cara Kelsey and Miranda Riggs for that.

Cara and Miranda both played with the Naughty Pines in Laramie while they were in college. After they graduated and moved home, these two ambitious women decided to start a new team from scratch!

What is something unique about the Bitter Sweet Bombshells?

We are an owner operated, self-run, self-taught, and self-motivated organization! Every one of the women on this team take an active role in making sure we are a well-oiled machine.

That means someone on the team designs our posters, someone on the team orders the rope to lay the track with, someone designs our hats, or someone on our team puts together a play list to pump us up! No matter how big or how small the task is, it’s all done in house.

The Wyoming Roller Derby community is a vibrant, connected community.

When teams fall short of filling their rosters (7 minimum, 14 maximum) they reach out and borrow skaters from other teams. The Bombshells have been so fortunate— with the exception of our first season—we’ve never had to borrow players.

Sure, sometimes we show up with fewer players than our opposition but—we’ve always just preferred to play our hearts out as one cohesive unit.

As we’ve become more established in the community, the number of players on the team has continued to grow. We hope more women want to join us and that someday we’ll have enough ladies to play each other in crazy inter-league showdowns!!!

What do you appreciate most about our community?

We’ve received so much support!

From the organizations that sponsor us, to the partners we’ve raised money for, to our families, and the friends we’ve made just from being part of the Bombshells—the warmth from our little Wyoming towns have made us feel fantastic.

Our team is comprised of all types of women—all shapes and sizes from all walks of life. Roller Derby by nature is a little bit on the fringe, perhaps a little edgier than what small towns are accustomed to.

Nevertheless, our communities have decided to respect the women on our team and what we’re trying to achieve—an active lifestyle and a space where positive relationships are cultivated.

Rock Springs and Sweetwater County in general, have, through their support, demonstrated that they are open minded, and value us as members of their communities. We couldn’t be more grateful… ~ The Bitter Sweet Bombshells

If you could give one brief piece of advice, what would it be?

Our advice is to do something worthwhile, even if it feels really uncomfortable at first.

None of us knew what the heck we were doing when we started; we were afraid of looking ridiculous and we were afraid of each other too.

We pushed through the discomfort and have experienced so much freedom and friendship as a result.

Get out there—try something new! ~ The Bitter Sweet Bombshells

Where is your favorite place to hang out in Sweetwater County?

We couldn’t pick just one spot!

Lately, we’ve been loving Baxter Road (thanks to all of the trucks for watching out for us so diligently). It’s a 10 mile loop that we’ve been crushing on our skates!!!

We also love Stagecoach, Grant Street, and of course the Events Complex and the Rec Center!

We just can't quit skating! Thanks for all the love ❤️ and for watching out for us while we're out and about– we so appreciate your goodness, Sweetwater County!"Rumble and Sway" by Jamie N Commons! Posted by Bitter Sweet Bombshells: Sweetwater County Roller Derby on domingo, 27 de agosto de 2017

Would you rather walk, ride a bike, take a horse or drive a car? (Or skate?)

DUH! Of course SKATE!

What would the Bombshells sing at karaoke night?

TNT by ACDC

“TNT, Dynamite, TNT, I’ll win the fight, TNT, I’m a power load, TNT… I’m about to explode!!!!” And we’re the BOMBshells

How would your friends describe you?

Tenacious, strong, silly, fun-loving, fierce, accepting, loving—and stinky. They’d say we are stinky!

What is your proudest accomplishment?

We play together, as a team, no matter what.

We’ve been able to keep a cohesive team of women. We don’t borrow players from other teams and always would prefer to just play together, as OUR team.

That’s a pretty big accomplishment considering the time commitment derby takes. All of the women on our team are committed to the team and to each other.

Who would you want to play you in a movie about your life?

Wonder Woman—we would all be played by Wonder Woman.

Why do you continue to live in Wyoming?

All the wide-open spaces where we can get out of our cars, our offices, our homes, our heads and let loose on the open roads and track.

The Bombshells spent Friday night on their favorite 5 mile (10 miles round trip) stretch of road! Our next bout is September 9th– don't miss it!P.S. The music in the video is 'Joy Ride' by Roxette! Posted by Bitter Sweet Bombshells: Sweetwater County Roller Derby on viernes, 25 de agosto de 2017

To learn more about the Bitter Sweet Bombshells check out their website www.bittersweetbombshells.com or on Facebook.

Join the Across Skate Lines bout event on Facebook.

If you’d like us to interview yourself or someone you know for #WHYoming, please send us suggestions to Lillian@sweetwaternow.com