WHYoming: Chelsea Price

Welcome to SweetwaterNOW’s series, #WHYoming.

We are highlighting people from around our communities and asking them a few questions. We want to learn a little about them and see why they chose this great state to raise their families, start their businesses, or simply to ask — Why Wyoming?

This week we sat down with Chelsea Price, who is Miss Southwest Wyoming. She competed in Miss Wyoming in Sheridan this year, where she took third place and walked away with two other major awards. She is passionate about the pageants she’s competed in for the last several years because they saved her life.

Chelsea doesn’t just wear a crown and sash though. She strives to be a role model within the community and shares her anti-bullying platform that also addresses suicide, depression, body image, and being yourself.

How did you get started competing with Miss Wyoming?

I started in the Miss America system back in 2010, when I won Miss Wyoming’s Outstanding Teen, which is the sister organization. The teens do exactly the same thing, talking about a platform. It’s basically the same as winning Miss Wyoming, just at the teen level. That got me into my journey of wanting to become Miss Wyoming.

.

How did you do at Miss Wyoming?

On June 24, I was up in Sheridan to compete for Miss Wyoming. I ended up with second runner-up, as well as the the Miracle Maker Award, which means I raised the most for the Children’s Miracle Network. And I won Miss Congeniality, which is one of the most coveted awards in pageantry because it’s not something the judges give you. Every contestant you compete with votes on the most supportive and kindest person.

.

What is your platform or message?

My platform is called The Power of One. One person can either change or destroy someone’s life with one action, gesture, or word. I love it because I can talk about depression, suicide, anxiety, body image, and having a healthy lifestyle.

Something I pushed really hard for this year is that we need to stop telling every girl that she can compete for this system unless we represent the average American woman on the Miss America stage. I wanted to be the size 12 that did that this year because the biggest size at Miss America last year was a size 6. The average woman is between a size 12 and 14. They want every girl to compete for this and they want to show that Miss America is relatable to everybody, but is she really? When we are only representing one kind of body size every year. That was something I pushed really hard at Miss Wyoming this year.

.

.

How did you decide on this platform?

Growing up, I was severely bullied from the time I hit about fourth grade all the way through high school. Pretty much any way you could think of. Because of that, I had depression and anxiety since I was in junior high. I was cutting through high school. I had an eating disorder for a couple years and was about to commit suicide my junior year before I won the pageant. That’s another reason why I’m very passionate about this organization. Because in all literal senses, it saved my life. Besides not being here today, I wouldn’t be the person that I am today without having been involved with this organization.

.

How did you end up in Rock Springs?

I was born in Las Vegas, Nevada. When my mom got remarried, we moved up here and have been here ever since.

.

What is something unique about you?

Other than that I’m a size 12 competing in pageants? Probably my work ethic. I think it’s something you see in the older generations. I am working multiple jobs on top of being a full time student.

.

.

What do you appreciate most about the community?

I love that we are so community-oriented. If somebody gets into a wreck or gets diagnosed with cancer, we do what we can to support that person. I love that we are so willing to help out others in our community.

.

If you could give one brief piece of advice, what would it be?

Not to care what other people say. We get so consumed over what people think about us or how we look or what kind of portrayal we are giving. Realistically, you are not going to please everybody. We need to stop being so focused on what others think and focus on those who care about us and love us for who we are.

.

Where is your favorite place to hang out in Sweetwater County?

Probably the waterfall out north. Some people don’t know where it is or that it even exists. It’s a quick 10-minute hike and it’s a quiet little cove.

.



.

Would you rather walk, ride a bike, take a horse, or drive a car?

Probably driving, but if I had an option to ride a horse, I totally would.

What would you sing at karaoke night?

I go to karaoke night every single week. My go-to’s are probably “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” by Pat Benatar or “Think of Me” from Phantom of the Opera.

..

How would your friends describe you?

Crazy, outgoing, spontaneous, caring.

.

.

What is one of your proudest accomplishments?

This year, in general, with my pageants. In January when I competed for Miss Carbon County, I got first runner up and then at state, getting second runner up. I’ve never had a runner up position in Wyoming at all, so getting second runner up was amazing. And then the other two awards. This entire year has been pretty awesome.

.

Who would play you in a movie about your life?

Jennifer Lawrence. I feel like we very similar personalities. If we met in real life, we would be best friends.

.

Why do you continue to live in Wyoming?

I just love the people here. The people in Wyoming are a lot nicer, genuinely nicer, and actually care about the people they come into contact with.

.

What comes next?

I just aged out of the pageant world. I am working toward becoming a local director for Miss Wyoming, so I will be starting up a pageant. I’d like to get enough girls to give away three titles. I would like to be able to give away a Miss Rock Springs, Miss Green River, and Miss Sweetwater County. Hopefully eventually get a Miss Wyoming that wins Miss America.

.

.

If you’d like us to interview yourself or someone you know for #WHYoming, please send us suggestions to katie@sweetwaternow.com