WHYoming: Denise Webster

This week I sat down with Denise Webster in her newly opened coffee shop the Coal Train Coffee Depot, also known as the Gathering Grounds to her, because it is a gathering place, a place for people to gather, enjoy their company and enjoy their coffee. Denise is originally a Montana girl, but since moving to Wyoming decades ago, she’s raised her family on their farm in Farson.

Denise, how did you end up in Rock Springs?

We ended up in Rock Springs because of the oilfield, In 1997. We came from Helena, Montana.

What is something unique about you?

I was a nanny for a soap opera star when I was 20, in New York City.

What do you appreciate most about our community?

The community is very friendly and loyal. They rally around each other and offer great support.

If you could give one brief piece of advice, what would it be?

If you have a passion in your heart, don’t deny it. Go for it with everything you have.

Where is your favorite place to hang out in Sweetwater County?

It would be the Sweetwater Guard Station, because I live in Farson. It’s kind of in the Wind River Mountains. Or the Sands (Dunes), just because I love the outdoors and I’m a rock hound.

Would you rather walk, ride a bike, take a horse or drive a car?

Ride a bike, because life is so fast that I think a bike would get you there and you would be able to enjoy the scenery and enjoy everything along the way. Same with the horse, but a horse doesn’t have brakes and a motor and it has a mind of its own, and I’ve rode. Horses are very gentle, but they also have a wild spirit. I’d rather be in control.

What would you sing at karaoke night?

There’s a song by Jonny Diaz. It’s called Just Breathe, and just lately things are so fast, it just talks about slowing down and just breathe, take some time. That, or Laura Gaynor’s, I will Survive. That one because, I just have a spirit of fighting around obstacles.

I’m a fighter… — Denise Webster

How would your friends describe you?

A go-getter, friendly, caring, I would hope. That I would put others before myself.

What is your proudest accomplishment?

Opening this coffee shop, absolutely, and my children. Both of my children were born with a disability, so it’s been an obstacle with both of them growing up, and to see them succeed. Emily goes international, travelling, and my son is a haul truck driver at Bridger Coal. Nothing gets them down.

We don’t take no for an answer… — Denise Webster

Who would you want to play you in a movie about your life?

Sandra Bullock.

Why do you continue to live in Wyoming?

I’ve been here 20 years. This is where we’ve grown up, and we have the farm in Farson. And it’s just peaceful. The drive is nice because I can just unload and just relax. I have 30 miles to just unwind and then I get home and it’s green and pleasant, and it’s peaceful. And it’s like “Ok, this is why I live in Wyoming, because of this.”

