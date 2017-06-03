WHYoming: Dr. Floyd Huxford

Welcome to SweetwaterNOW’s series, #WHYoming.

We are highlighting people from around our communities and asking them a few questions. We want to learn a little about them and see why they chose this great state to raise their families, start their businesses, or simply to ask — Why Wyoming?

This week we sat down with Dr. Floyd Huxford, who is a Rock Springs chiropractor. Dr. Huxford swims, bikes, and runs in Ironman Triathlon races — sometimes 6 of them in a year! At one point he was ranked 99th in the world.

He’s done 14 Ironman Triathlons in places like San Francisco, Santa Rosa, Boulder, Lake Tahoe, Boise, Hawaii, St. George, and more. He even qualified for the World Championship Ironman in 2015 based on his performance in other Ironman races.

How did you get into doing Ironman Triathlons?

It was a challenge with some friends. It started with a sprint and turned into the Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon in California and then went on into the Ironman circuit races.

What is special about the framed poster behind you and the Ironman you did in Austria?

That is the World Championship Ironman 70.3 in Austria. It’s a race we have to qualify for through previous races around the country. I qualified for that through Ironman Triathlons in St. George and Lake Tahoe.

What is an Ironman Triathlon?

I swim 1.2 miles, bike 56 miles, and then do a half marathon (13.1 miles) in combination. I have done 14 of these races.

How long does it take to do an Ironman?

It takes me about 6 ½ hours.

What was it like running and biking through Austria?

It was hot and really, really steep. Those Alps are intense. We trained a lot on airport hill and we did the triple bypass in Colorado, which is a 12,000 ft climb over 120 miles. We did that 3 times in preparation. It was still the steepest I’ve climbed.

Do you ever get tired when you’re doing these races and how do you keep yourself going?

Yeah, they’re taxing. On the runs, I’ll do math in my head and count backwards on miles. Cadences or on bikes I’ll look at landmarks and say I’ll stand up until I hit that landmark. Anything to keep it fun. .

Do you have a lucky item that you take with you on races?

My bike.

Do you have any advice for people on endurance training?

It’s better to be 10% undertrained than 1% overtrained. Make sure you’re being consistent. It’s harder with the long winter to use the stationary bike, treadmill, and the pool. It’s easier to hit the miles for each area when the weather is nice. What helps a lot is training with other friends to keep you motivated.

To train at this altitude is a big advantage, especially when you go to sea level. You don’t appreciate it so much when you’re training, but when you get there, your cardiovascular is greatly enhanced.

How did you end up in Rock Springs?

I was born in Rock Springs. I’m a native. I moved back in 1984 and started a practice. Been here ever since. I had family here and it’s a good place to start a practice.

What do you appreciate most about the community?

Pretty much the people. It’s a good community.

If you could give one brief piece of advice, what would it be?

Enjoy each day.

Where is your favorite place to hang out in Sweetwater County?

Flaming Gorge or cycling all around the area.

Would you rather walk, ride a bike, take a horse, or drive a car?

Ride a bike.

What would you sing at karaoke night?

Probably nothing. Probably silence.

How would your friends describe you?

Hardworking and good father, husband, and chiropractor. A caring person.

What is one of your proudest accomplishments?

My family and the success of the clinic.

Who would play you in a movie about your life?

Clint Eastwood.

Why do you continue to live in Wyoming?

It’s not the weather. It’s just a good community. We are close enough to other amenities outside the area like theater or sports. I like the smaller area. I don’t like the areas with larger populations. I hope it stays this way here.

If you’d like us to interview yourself or someone you know for #WHYoming, please send us suggestions to abe@sweetwaternow.com