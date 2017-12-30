WHYoming: Dr. Sigsbee Duck

Welcome to our series, #WHYoming, brought to you in partnership by Kaumo Law.

This week, I had a chance to sit down with Dr. Sigsbee Duck. He is an Otolaryngologist at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, and was named Physician of the Year in June by the Wyoming Medical Society.

Sigsbee, how did you end up in Rock Springs?

I always wanted to live in Wyoming, so after a series of events occurred in my medical practice in N.C., I took that opportunity to move my entire family to Gillette, Wyoming in the mid 90’s.

I practiced there until 2008 when I sold my practice to the hospital and ultimately moved to Rock Springs in 2009.

What is something unique about you?

I really enjoy writing songs, singing and playing the guitar. And I love aviation.

What do you appreciate most about our community?

The incredible genuineness and kindness of the people in our community, especially the very hard working and caring folks I work with at our hospital.

If you could give one brief piece of advice, what would it be?

I have two pieces of advice. First, you can judge the character of a man by the quality of the enemies he makes.​ Secondly,​ living well is the best revenge.​” ~ Sigsbee Duck

Where is your favorite place to hang out in Sweetwater County?

In my home with my lovely wife, k-9’s and close friends.

Would you rather walk, ride a bike, take a horse or drive a car (or your truck)?

I would rather walk.

What would you sing at karaoke night?

“People Are Crazy”

How would your friends describe you?

Hopefully as sincere and confidential with a good (yet probably a bit politically incorrect) sense of humor!

What is your proudest accomplishment?

The success of our incredible three children and being able to have some part in caring for the people of our community.

Who would you want to play you in a movie about your life?

John Wayne or Harrison Ford, it depends on the movie.

Why do you continue to live in Wyoming?

I love the people.

Geographically, it’s a huge square land mass, but practically everyone knows everyone and as a Wyomingite you can feel the special camaraderie.

