WHYoming: Jenissa Meredith

This week, I had a chance to sit down with Jenissa Meredith. She is the Executive Director for Sweetwater County Joint Travel & Tourism Board. Jenissa is a proud Wyoming woman. She created and developed the “Proud Wyoming Woman” Retreat (PWWR).

“Wyoming is more than a place of residence. It is way of life,” she said.

“I have tremendous pride in Sweetwater County and in the state of Wyoming and I know that many other women feel the same way. I want this retreat to reflect the pride that originated at the time of women’s suffrage and that lives on today. I want it to reflect the ideals and unique lifestyles of a Proud Wyoming Woman.”

Learn more about the Proud Wyoming Woman Retreat here.

Jenissa, how did you end up in Rock Springs?

I moved to Rock Springs with my family in 1983, when I was almost 4 years old, from Grand Island, Nebraska. Go Big Red!!

I lived in Scottsdale, AZ for a few years in grade school, then returned to Rock Springs with my family for Junior High and High School. I attended Western Wyoming Community College and then the University of Wyoming (Go Pokes!). After graduation in 2001, I made the choice to come back to Rock Springs to start a family and pursue my career.

.

What is something unique about you?

I have an immense commitment to Sweetwater County and work hard to represent it in the best way possible when I travel around the state and the country. I am extremely proud to be a resident of Sweetwater County and to be able to live, work and raise my children here.

Oh also, I have been 5’10” since I was 14 years old, I am sincerely happy 300+ days a year, odd numbers make me anxious and I am terrified of unfriendly looking mannequins! Ha!

.

What do you appreciate most about our community?

The people. Wyoming isn’t just a place of residence, it’s a way of life. People take care of each other here and take pride in this state. It is the perfect place to develop into a career, with many opportunities, and the perfect place to raise a family.

.

If you could give one brief piece of advice, what would it be?

Be kind and work really hard. I firmly believe that all things can be figured out, forgiven, and forgotten in a way that allows people to treat each other with respect every day. Silence is also golden!

“Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.” -Kevin Durant

.

Where is your favorite place to hang out in Sweetwater County?

I have so many!! I love being on or near the water with my husband and children. Whether it be walking along the Green River (the views!) or boating on Flaming Gorge, I am in heaven.

I also love being at events with my friends and family in Sweetwater County during the summer months. Our summers here are worth any amount of winter we ever endure – tenfold!

.



Would you rather walk, ride a bike, take a horse or drive a car?

I grew up riding horses with my dad and step-mom every summer in Kearney, Nebraska. I was in 4-H and competed in speed events, running barrels and poles, so if I had the choice and the time, I would choose to ride a horse.

.

What would you sing at karaoke night?

As an eternal optimist, I would probably sing “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey.

.

How would your friends describe you?

A loyal protector, and a cruise director – rolled into one!

.

What is your proudest accomplishment?

Being a mother – everyday – hands down. I was blessed to be raised by strong and loving parents, and my role as a mother to my children and step-children is the most important job that I will ever have. You only get one shot at doing it right!

.

Who would you want to play you in a movie about your life?

Reese Witherspoon. I love her!

.

Why do you continue to live in Wyoming?

I choose to live in Wyoming for many reasons including family, friends, education, opportunities, weather, size, and the freedom to make a life your own.

I also appreciate living close to the mountains and close to Flaming Gorge. I love being able to ski nearby and golf in town, and the outdoor recreational opportunities all around us, for friends and families to enjoy together here, are unmatched!

