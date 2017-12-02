WHYoming: Kendall Bros.

Welcome to our series, #WHYoming, brought to you in partnership by Kaumo Law.

We are highlighting people from around our communities and asking them a few questions. We want to learn a little about them and see why they chose this great state to raise their families, start their businesses, or simply to ask — Why Wyoming?

This week, I had a chance to sit down with the Kendall brothers, Ryan, David, and Alex. The three of them share a passion for Motocross and have competed around the region.

How did you three end up in Green River?

We were all three born and raised here in Rock Springs.

What is something unique about you?

The 3 of us are Professional Motorcycle Hillclimbers.

What do you appreciate most about our community?

Rock Springs is a small town, so its nice to live in a place where everyone for the most part knows everyone else and are so nice and welcoming to one another.

If you could give one brief piece of advice, what would it be?

Keep the rubber side down haha!! Sorry that’s an old motorcycle racing joke… Seriously though, don’t let other people bring you down or rain on your parade. Do what makes you happy and the rest will fall into place. ~ Ryan Kendall

Where is your favorite place to hang out in Sweetwater County?

We love to be outdoors. Specifically riding our dirt bikes on some of the gnarly hills we have around here.

Would you rather walk, ride a bike, take a horse or drive a car?

Ride a motorcycle.

What would you sing at karaoke night?

All three of us would be singing a Metallica or Slipknot song ha!

How would your friends describe you?

Crazy, outgoing, fun loving.

What is your proudest accomplishment?

The 2017 Northwest Nitro Nationals Pro Hillclimb when all three of us managed to place top 10. It was an awesome day!

Who would you want to play you in a movie about your life?

The cast from “The Hangover” movies. Zach Galifianakis would definitely play David!!

Why do you continue to live in Wyoming?

Its home.

