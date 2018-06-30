WHYoming: Norma Jean Peters

Welcome to our series, #WHYoming, brought to you in partnership by Kaumo Law.

We are highlighting people from around our communities and asking them a few questions. We want to learn a little about them and see why they chose this great state to raise their families, start their businesses, or simply to ask — Why Wyoming?

This week, I had a chance to sit down with Norma Jean Peters, the well-known and loved cocktail waitress at the Saddle Lite Saloon on Elk Street in Rock Springs. Throughout my ventures into local businesses, never have I met a more-loved local icon. Bar patrons rave about Norma.

Norma, how did you end up in Rock Springs?

I was born in Rock Springs, so I’ve lived here all my life. I will be 89, July the 5th. We usually go to the lake, my family and I. I have four children.

Norma, how did you end up at the Saddle Lite Saloon?

Well, I had to raise four kids, so I had to work two jobs for 17 years. I was a receptionist and I didn’t make enough money, and I started cock-tailing. And that’s where I started. I’ve been at the Saddle Lite 29 years. I worked at the Outlaw five years and the Casbaw seven years, cock-tailing. I’ve been cock-tailing 40 years.