WHYoming: Norma Jean Peters

Welcome to our series, #WHYoming, brought to you in partnership by Kaumo Law.
We are highlighting people from around our communities and asking them a few questions. We want to learn a little about them and see why they chose this great state to raise their families, start their businesses, or simply to ask — Why Wyoming?
This week, I had a chance to sit down with Norma Jean Peters, the well-known and loved cocktail waitress at the Saddle Lite Saloon on Elk Street in Rock Springs. Throughout my ventures into local businesses, never have I met a more-loved local icon. Bar patrons rave about Norma.
Norma, how did you end up in Rock Springs?
I was born in Rock Springs, so I’ve lived here all my life. I will be 89, July the 5th. We usually go to the lake, my family and I. I have four children.
Norma, how did you end up at the Saddle Lite Saloon?
Well, I had to raise four kids, so I had to work two jobs for 17 years. I was a receptionist and I didn’t make enough money, and I started cock-tailing. And that’s where I started. I’ve been at the Saddle Lite 29 years. I worked at the Outlaw five years and the Casbaw seven years, cock-tailing. I’ve been cock-tailing 40 years.
Norma's Favorite Cocktail
Strawberry Shortcake
- Tequila Rose
- Hot Damn (Cinnamon Liquor)
- Half and Half (creamer)
Shake and serve with a straw over ice.
What is something unique about you?
I don’t know, I love to work. I love to go camping with my family, that’s about it.
What do you appreciate most about our community?
I don’t know it’s friendly, it’s nice; a nice place to live.
If you could give one brief piece of advice, what would it be?
I don’t know. I’ve had a good attitude and I’ve worked hard, so I think that’s a good piece of advice. Because I did it and I’ve done real well with it.
Where is your favorite place to hang out in Sweetwater County?
I just stay home, I work here all the time. I like to go down to the Gorge, camp there. And I like workin’.
Would you rather walk, ride a bike, take a horse or drive a car?
Drive a car, it’s easier.
What would you sing at karaoke night?
Oh I don’t sing, I got a terrible voice. George Straight, “I Want To Dance With You”
How would your friends describe you?
I have no idea. I get along good with everybody.
Patrons at the bar who’ve known here for years said she’s, “hard-working, independent, caring.”
“She’s always stuck up for people,” Toby Friel said. “If it was time to go, she’d let you know.”
What is your proudest accomplishment?
Raising my four kids, and they did real well. Because, it’s hard work and it’s a lot of fun. They’ve done real well with it, so it made me feel good.
Who would you want to play you in a movie about your life?
Elizabeth Taylor. I don’t know, she was so beautiful and could act real well. I just liked her.
Why do you continue to live in Wyoming?
Well, there’s a lot of good people. I’ve met a lot of fine people here. I have good bosses, I have fine people that I’ve met, so I like to live here because people are great. And my bosses are outstanding.
