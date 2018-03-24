WHYoming: Stacey Dolinar

Welcome to our series, #WHYoming, brought to you in partnership by Kaumo Law.

This week, I had a chance to sit down with Stacey Dolinar. She’s a Wyoming gal through and through. Stacey is the CEO/Principal of a Green River based company. She’s a yoga instructor, loves the countryside and is passionate about her Green River community.

“I was born and raised in Wyoming. I attended the University of Wyoming studying nursing and received an associate’s degree in Cardiovascular Technology from South East Technical Institute in South Dakota. During college I met my husband which led to my current profession as CEO/ Principal for William H. Smith and Associates, Inc. (WHS),” Stacey said.

“My interests include a wide range of hobbies and passions. I enjoy being on a camp site on the lake or being at a swank hotel in the city. I love hunting, fishing, gardening, yoga, sporting events, decorating, hanging out with a few close friends and attending social events for good cause!”

Stacey, how did you end up in Green River?

My family moved to Green River in 2003, at that time my husband, Will Dolinar was working alongside his father, John Dolinar for William H. Smith and Associates. I joined the company in 2006. In 2007 John passed.

Will and I then purchased the company in 2008, continuing to build the company from the great foundation established before us. In 2015 the opportunity came to merge with 2 other Surveying and Engineering Firms and today we continue to grow and mature with the 4 principals and 36 team members.

Our determination to keep the legacy of hard work and dedication is what has kept us locally stationed with Green River being our corporate office. William H. Smith and Associates has been in Green River for 50 Years and we are proud of where our roots started. We are now 6 offices strong and continuing to expand.

Stacey at work – CEO of WHS

What is something unique about you?

Something unique about myself is I love being involved in passionate projects. My current passion is being on the committee to bring Wild Sage Market, a Food Cooperative to Green River.

This community-driven store will offer many benefits and services to our local area and we are so excited to have the opportunity to bring the community together with this store.

Learn more about Wild Sage Market.

What do you appreciate most about our community?

I enjoy the size of our population, the willingness of help, backing and support the community gives. Our community is a wonderful place to raise children and settle down and offers activities that fit perfectly.

If you could give one brief piece of advice, what would it be?

“Be true to yourself and live life being able to walk thru any door with your head held high.” ~ Stacey Dolinar .

Where is your favorite place to hang out in Sweetwater County?

I love spending time at the lake and exploring our desert surroundings looking for treasures where ever they may be hiding.

My favorite treasure indoors I have found is Soul Studio in Green River. I teach yoga and workshops as well as participate in many of the great services, workshops and classes they offer. Soul Studio brings a peaceful calm and coming-home feeling surrounded by wonderful people from all walks of life.

Learn more about Soul Studio.

Would you rather walk, ride a bike, take a horse or drive a car?

Drive a truck through the beautiful country.

What would you sing at karaoke night?

Little Red Corvette or Life in the Fast Lane.

How would your friends describe you?

My friends describe me as smart, ambitious, organized and kind. Always willing to help, share my knowledge with others and give back to the community.

What is your proudest accomplishment?

My family is my proudest accomplishment; my daughters have truly taken on what it means to be a kind person that is giving and supportive. We need more kind, dedicated individuals to share meaning and true self to each other’s lives and I know that this has been instilled in both of them.

My husband is wonderful man, he has taught me what it means to live life with a smile and enjoy every day with appreciation.

Who would you want to play you in a movie about your life?

Sandra Bullock

Why do you continue to live in Wyoming?

Wyoming mostly has everything; my family, outdoors, history, family, growth. It is a great place to raise our kids and to instill a good work ethic. I love the outdoors, hunting, and sports.

“It’s a great community.” ~ Stacey Dolinar

