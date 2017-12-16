WHYoming: Stephen Caron (T00M3R)

Welcome to our series, #WHYoming, brought to you in partnership by Kaumo Law.

We are highlighting people from around our communities and asking them a few questions. We want to learn a little about them and see why they chose this great state to raise their families, start their businesses, or simply to ask — Why Wyoming?

This week, I had a chance to sit down with Stephen Caron, also known as TOOM3R in the local rap music scene. He’s a local teenager with a passion for music. At age 17, he’s composed, rapped and produced three albums, and uploads a new song to YouTube every Sunday.

You can find him performing at various local rap shows throughout the year. Most recently, he was one of over 30 musicians to perform for the 5th Annual Wrapped Up benefit concert in Rock Springs.

I often find myself rapping about my perspective and life. I’d say the theme to my music is just to deliver conscious content people can relate to and think about, while still being able to enjoy the sounds and sing along. ~ Stephen Caron

Stephen, how did you end up in Rock Springs?

I was born in Florida, I moved in late 2004 due to hurricanes. Been here ever since!

What is something unique about you?

I started producing electronic music on my mom’s computer when I was 10.

My dad is musically inclined, he’s been playing since he was a child. I always grew up around guitars and drums and bands, I actually had my first guitar when I was maybe 1 or 2.

I’ve always done music and played instruments, it wasn’t until I was 10 that I discovered electronic music and sought out to learn how to create it myself. I wanted to be a Dj, but more or less ended up becoming a producer.



What do you appreciate most about our community?

9/10 times I can smile at a random person and they’ll smile back.

Happy Holidays from TOOM3R

If you could give one brief piece of advice, what would it be?

Don’t let anyone tell you what to do or get in the way of achieving your dreams.” ~ Stephen Caron

Nobody got anywhere in life sitting around and doing what they were told. Break the chains they placed on your mind and realize you are a free and powerful spirit capable of doing incredible things on this planet.

Video contains explicit lyrics.

Where is your favorite place to hang out in Sweetwater County?

My studio, hands down. My room is my sanctuary.

WRAPPED UP 2017Super pumped. See you there. Posted by Stephen Caron on Sunday, December 3, 2017

Would you rather walk, ride a bike, take a horse or drive a car (or your truck)?

Pfft, my homies and I have dominated these streets on long boards since we were like, 12. I only drive because I have to and because of winter.

What would you sing at karaoke night?

Make Fate by Malev Da Shinobi

How would your friends describe you?

They probably think I’m loud and annoying haha. But I know they love me, they probably think I’m kinda cool and kinda smart.

What is your proudest accomplishment?

Achieving what little success I have in my music career. Between the shows, gaining fans, 3 albums and 18 SELECT SUNDAEZ tracks, it’s nice to finally get out there and be heard, no matter how big the scale is.

My three albums in order are The Great Awakening, second is Subliminally Present, and my last album was Young Socrates. I also started SELECT SUNDAEZ is August this year, a playlist I drop a new song in every Sunday via Facebook, YouTube and SoundCloud.

I made 8-10 project albums from ages 10 to 14, and January 2015 (after I turned 15), I released my first official project “Heroes” under the name T00M3R on my soundcloud.

Now I had always been into electronic music, hip hop and rap from my mother. She’s the reason why I have the name T00M3R. I had always made hip hop beats on the side but never did anything serious. Until one night that same January in 2015 I made a beat, it’s the beat to the first song on The Great Awakening.

I was just jamming in my room, listening to music, making some music. I found the sample in that song and immediately thought “I gotta chop this up and make a beat”. I started making it and thought it was so dope, I also had a lot on my mind. So I decided it was the perfect opportunity to put it down and try rapping. And to my surprise, I made probably one of the most meaningful songs I can look back to.

I’ve been rapping about what I rap about ever since and continue to progress in my skills everyday.

Who would you want to play you in a movie about your life?

Someone who would be willing to study my character and try to re-emulate that character on camera. Who? I’m not sure. Maybe Joey Tribbiani.

Why do you continue to live in Wyoming?

This is my home. But I’ve also been living here as a default seeing as I’m not 18 yet. Who’s to say where I’ll be in a year? You never know.

Find T00M3R on social media:

