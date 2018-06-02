WHYoming: Trina Brittain

Welcome to our series, #WHYoming, brought to you in partnership by Kaumo Law.

We are highlighting people from around our communities and asking them a few questions. We want to learn a little about them and see why they chose this great state to raise their families, start their businesses, or simply to ask — Why Wyoming?

This week, I had a chance to sit down with Trina Brittain. She’s a well-known and liked waitress in town. Many know her as the smiling face of Remedies grill on Broadway Street in Rock Springs.

Trina promotes downtown Rock Springs when she’s off work as well in her other role as chair for the Rock Springs URA/Main Street program. She encourages those around her to “shop local and dine local” and to “look out for the small businesses in the downtown area.”

“As often as I can, I love to visit them and get some input from them and feedback and see how we can help them out. By doing events like the Halloween Stroll and Rods and Rails, we bring more traffic to the downtown area,” Trina said. “We’re planning on developing new events as well, so it’s exciting. I’m glad to be a part of it.”

This community series is brought to you by:

Trina, how did you end up in Rock Springs?

I moved here with my mother and step father in 1983, when I was 10 years old from the state of Oregon. I lived in Portland, Oregon and Bakers City, Oregon before I moved here.

Trina, how did you end up in Remedies?

It’s a funny story.

I had a job interview as a reporter for the local newspaper but I did not think it was enough money at the time because I was still raising a teenager. So I noticed the ad in the newspaper that they were looking for a grill associate. I was familiar with this little establishment because when I used to work graveyards at Village Inn, I would come down here after my nap and get a chocolate Coke; that and I lived nearby so it was very convenient.

I walked in, applied for the job. Some of the folks who were working here that day recognized me from other places I have worked before. After I filled out the application and left, I had just barely put my car in reverse, backing out of the parking space up here and Mark, my boss, called me saying ‘You got the job. Everybody here is telling me to hire you.’

“I didn’t think I had that kind of effect on people.” ~ Trina Brittain

So it was kind of funny to have that kind of reputation, because I didn’t think I had that kind of effect on people. It was funny, because I was used to being a front-of-the-house manager and I watched how my coworkers and crew members did their job. I had to wear several different types of hats on the job so I got a taste of everything. I never imagined myself being a full-time server and now I am.

And I love it, the money is good and it helped me support my daughter which can be very expensive. And I really enjoy the fact that I can interact with people; I’ve always been an extrovert, so the job suits me.

(Trina was interviewed and hired at Remedies grill in February of 2010, and has been a waitress there for eight years now. Before Remedies, she was part of the management team at Village Inn and Pizza Hut before that.)

.

What is something unique about you?

I do pretty well with music trivia. If you ask me a question, there’s a 90% chance that I can get it right.

Random Music Fact: Well you know the drummer from Nirvana, Dave Grohl, he is also the lead singer of Foo Fighters and lead singer of Queens Of The Stone Age.

.

What do you appreciate most about our community?

I like the fact that people can come together during a challenging time, such as the flood of 2015. I saw a lot of people helping each other out, especially helping the business owners out on Broadway Street.

“It was such a huge mess and it was comforting knowing that people had our backs.” ~ Trina Brittain

It was such a huge mess and it was comforting knowing that people had our backs. And helping us out with the clean-up and trying to get everything together and bring some normalcy back. We were able to open the very next day. And if it wasn’t for the help of the community, we would not have been able to do that.

.

If you could give one brief piece of advice, what would it be?

Never wish to be someone else. Always accept who you are, we all have a special purpose on this planet.

.

Where is your favorite place to hang out in Sweetwater County?

Anywhere where I can take a good picture of the sunset. Caught some good ones from my own front yard.

.



Would you rather walk, ride a bike, take a horse or drive a car?

It’s funny, I am asked this particular question because I used to ride my bike a lot when I was younger. But now I look like Phoebe Buffay from “Friends” when she tried to ride a bicycle for the first time. I am a hazard on a bicycle now. Having said that, I am safer in a car.

.

What would you sing at karaoke night?

I used to get a lot of compliments on my alto voice, so I would have to say Sing by The Carpenters.

.

How would your friends describe you?

Outgoing, loyal and witty.

“Always happy,” Trina’s coworker Kevalin Skorcz said. “Always cheerful. People always say that there’s no way a person can be as happy as Trina, all the time. I’ve never really seen Trina in a bad mood, even if she’s having a bad day.”

.

What is your proudest accomplishment?

My proudest accomplishment is having my daughter, Chantel. I, especially realized just how much I love her when we were in an accident on I-80, heading back to Rock Springs from Salt Lake City in April of 2008. We are familiar with that old saying, ‘I saw my life flash before my eyes’; well, ONE moment slipped into my mind in this case – I was giving birth to my daughter with my mother by my side.

Before we hit that guard rail with my truck, I grabbed my daughter (who was 14 at the time), put her head on my lap, kept my hands on her head and since I had already lost control, I just let the passenger side slide into the guard rail. It’s truly amazing what sort of messages we can receive during a challenging moment in time.

.

Who would you want to play you in a movie about your life?

I guess an actress who I’d like to play “yours truly” would be Sarah Silverman! She’s a smart-ass and I’m a goofy little smart-ass at work – ask anyone!

.

Why do you continue to live in Wyoming?

I don’t like to focus on “why” I continue to live in Wyoming – I am just thankful to be here and alive. I’m happy doing my job, making a small difference in the downtown area and living a great life with my sweet husband!

To be honest, though, I guess I’ve chosen to stay in Wyoming because I’m too SCARED to live anywhere else! haha I’ve tried it before and it was an epic fail! I’m thankful to be in Wyoming…more than you’ll ever know!

If you’d like us to interview yourself or someone you know for #WHYoming, please send us suggestions to Lillian@sweetwaternow.com