WIC Offers Food and Support for Many Wyoming Families

WYOMING — Nutritious food items, as well as many other benefits, are available for many Wyoming families through the Wyoming WIC Program, which is operated by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

“For families who participate in WIC, we offer ideas on how to shop for healthy food,” said Lisa Caldwell, WIC breastfeeding coordinator and state supervisor. “We provide nutrition education on pregnancy, breastfeeding support and family meals.”

WIC offers benefits to low-income women who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or who just had a baby, and families with children under the age of 5.

“WIC helps all kinds of families, including working families. In addition to moms, dads, grandparents, legal guardians or foster parents with infants or children under 5 are also welcome to apply for WIC benefits,” Caldwell said.

To get WIC benefits, families must be at or below the program’s gross (before taxes) income guidelines. Recently updated income guidelines include:

1 person family -$22,311/year or $1,860/month

2 person family -$30,044/year or $2,504/month

3 person family -$37,777/year or $3,149/month

4 person family -$45,510/year or $3,793/month

5 person family -$53,243/year or $4,437/month

Families using SNAP, TANF or Wyoming Medicaid benefits also qualify for WIC.

“We tell people to ‘let WIC work wonders’ for their families,” Caldwell said. “By lending parents a caring ear, providing free and healthy food, and making referrals to outside care and social services, we hope to offer the support parents need to be successful.”

For more information or to find a local WIC clinic, call 1-888-996-9378 or the WIC state office at (307) 777-7494.

Details and contact information are also available online at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/wic/ or on Facebook at “Wyoming WIC Program.”

WDH is an equal opportunity provider.