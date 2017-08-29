High Pressure will continue to dominate the weather pattern over the Intermountain West today…as well as bring a few clouds across the region. Hazy and Mostly Clear skies will become Partly Cloudy by this afternoon with above normal temperatures continuing through the week. Moisture moving in from the west will also produce a few late day Thunderstorms near the western mountains. Clouds and scattered late day Thunderstorms will increase across Wyoming on Wednesday and Thursday.

Today

Widespread haze before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light northwest.

Thursday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 3 to 7 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 52.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Labor Day

Sunny, with a high near 87.