Wildfire Season Kicks Off With 100-Acre Blaze in Albany County

ALBANY COUNTY — Wildfire season has officially begun with reports of a 100-acre fire burning in the southern Snowy Range, Medicine Bow National Forest.

Local authorities say that the fire is growing quickly with an initial size of approximately 25 acres. Initial response was by the U.S. Forest Service and the Albany County Fire District.

Evacuations are in place for the communities of Wold, Mountain Home, and Wyocolo.

Pre-evacuation notices have been issued for Foxpark and Foxborough communities.

The fire is located off of Forest Road 501, near a network of Off-Highway Vehicle trails. Approx 2.5 miles N of Wyo/Colo state line, near the Headwaters of Badger and Pelton Creeks.

The fire was initially reported late Sunday afternoon on June 10.