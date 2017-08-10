Wildlife Partners Unite To Protect Iconic Species From Deadly Plague

COLORADO — An oral vaccine is being called a potential breakthrough in wildlife management – researchers hope it may help protect prairie dogs against plague and assist in the recovery of endangered black-footed ferrets at specific locations in the West.

Prairie dogs in the wild are less likely to succumb to sylvatic plague after they ingest the peanut-butter-flavored bait that contains a vaccine against the disease, according to recent field trials conducted by the U.S. Geological Survey, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and others.

The development of a safe, effective and economical sylvatic plague vaccine, or SPV, to protect prairie dogs in identified management areas is part of a multi-partner collaboration to increase populations of endangered black-footed ferrets and conserve the prairie dogs that ferrets rely on for survival. SPV may also aid in the recovery of the Utah prairie dog or help prevent the Gunnison’s prairie dog from becoming at risk.

This vaccine is only the second product of its kind to be used at the landscape level to protect wildlife. It will soon be used on thousands of acres in Arizona, Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, Utah, Wyoming and potentially other western states.