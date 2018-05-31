Wilkins Peak Trail System Ranks as Wyoming’s Most Popular Mountain Bike Trails

GREEN RIVER– The Wilkins Peak Trail System was chosen as the most popular mountain bike trail in the state of Wyoming by Singletracks.

Every year since 2014, Singletracks compiles a list of the most popular mountain bike trails in each US State and Canadian province. The list is compiled based on where the Singletracks readers enjoy riding.

This is the third consecutive year the Wilkins Peak Trail System has made the top position.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The El Alto trails in Laramie come in as the second most popular trails. Curt Gowdy State Park in Cheyenne comes in as the third most popular trails in Wyoming.

Check out the complete list here.



2018 SMBA Trails Day

People can check out the Wilkins Peak Trail System this Friday and Saturday, June 1 and 2, at the annual SMBA Trails Days.

For more information regarding Trails Days, click here.