William “Bill” Leigh Thompson (August 11, 1937 – June 21, 2018)

GREEN RIVER– William “Bill” Leigh Thompson, 80, passed away on Thursday, June 21, 2018 at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming. He was a resident of Green River, Wyoming for the past 56 years and former resident of Midwest, Wyoming.

Mr. Thompson was born on August 11, 1937 in Casper, Wyoming, the son of Charles William Thompson and Edith M. Schultz Thompson.

He attended schools in Wyoming and Utah. He was a graduate of Midwest High School with the class of 1955. Mr. Thompson earned an Associate’s Degree as well as his Master’s Degree in Education.

He married Rita Jane Gottman Thompson on March 3, 1973 in Wyoming.

Mr. Thompson was employed by Sweetwater County School District #2 as a High School Teacher at the Green River High School for 35 years. He retired in May 1996.

He was a member of the Lions Club, BPO Elks #624, Mt. Moriah Masonic Lodge, Chairman Green River Historical Preservation Commission, Green River Chamber of Commerce, Golden Hour Sr. Citizen Board of Director, Carpenters Union Local #1620, Co-authored State Award Winning Book “The Honor and the Heartbreak” articles In Echoes from the Bluff and Co-Founder of Rocky Mountain Polka Festival.

His interests included being a husband, father, musician, historian and conservationist. He served as Wyoming State Representative for ten years including Minority whip and Interim City Administrator.

Survivors include his wife Rita J. Thompson of Green River, Wyoming, one son, Bill Thompson and wife Jennifer of Phoenix, Arizona one daughter Jenny Leigh Kreger and husband Terry of Brighton, Colorado, two God Children, Jessica Strampe and Amy Burke, several grandchildren including, Christopher Breedlove, Lindsay Allen, Tammy Stuart and husband Troy Stuart, Mark Thompson and Mike Thompson, several great-grandchildren including, Aidan Breedlove, Keara Breedlove, Kingdon Breedlove, Lionso Valenzuela, Dakota Stuart, Hailey Stuart, Kat Stuart, several cousins including Rose Barrington, June Beers, Mikal Haaland, Steve Haaland and wife Lynda, Kathy Reese and Arvela Case and several nephews and nieces and his lifelong friend and confidant Bob Burke.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sons, W. Shane Thompson, W.C. Thompson, two daughters, Gina Thompson and Donna Mitchell.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 am, Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at the First Assembly of God, 1380 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. Interment will be in the Milburn Cemetery in Fort Bridger, Wyoming. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the First Assembly of God.

