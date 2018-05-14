William E. “Bill” O’Neal (April 3, 1932 – November 16, 2017)

ROCK SPRINGS — William E. “Bill” O’Neal, 85, passed away on Thursday, November 16, 2017, at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born on April 3, 1932, in Rosiclare, Illinois, the son of William Howard “Peg” O’Neal and Agnes Catherine Zimmers.

Mr. O’Neal moved to Rock Springs during his freshman year of high school and spent his summers working at FMC.

Mr. O’Neal graduated from Rock Springs High School with the class of 1951.

He married his high school sweetheart, Lois Josette DeCora during Senior Week on May 19, 1951. She preceded him in death on February 4, 2012, in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mr. O’Neal enlisted with the United States Air Force during the Korean War in 1953. He went to Technical School at Francis E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyoming, where he trained to become a Teletype Operator. He was stationed at McChord Air Force Base in Tacoma Washington, Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage Alaska, and McClelland Air Force Base in Sacramento California.

Following his discharge in 1957, he worked for FMC for several years and then worked for Wonder Bread as a deliveryman for six years. He then returned to FMC and retired thirty-seven years later in 1994.

Mr. O’Neal and his wife then spent the next thirteen years as snowbirds, spending the winters in Mesa Arizona and much of their summer at their family cabin on Commissary Ridge near Kemmerer, Wyoming.

In his earlier years, Mr. O’Neal enjoyed camping and fishing at Louis Lake, Fremont Lake, and Granite Hot Springs; and traveling.

Survivors include one son, Danny O’Neal, three daughters, Peggy Johnson and husband Brent, Erin Ranger, and Kathy Staley and husband Richard, one brother- in- law, John Timlin all of Rock Springs, Wyoming, four grandchildren Katie Wade and husband Scott, Adam Ranger, Jessica O’Neal and boyfriend Alex Arambel and Connor O’Neal, three great-grandchildren Larissa Hanley, Alayah Hanley and Addison Jewel Wade; several nieces and nephews

He was preceded in death by his parents, William H. O’Neal and Agnes Zimmers O’Neal, one sister Velois Pat Timlin, one brother Robert O’Neal, and one nephew Steven Timlin.

Following cremation Military Honors and graveside services with inurnment will be announced at a later date.

The family of William O’Neal will be receiving relatives and friends from 12 Noon until 5:00 P.M. on Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Bill’s home 1357 Moran in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

Services Announced

Lois Josette DeCora and William E. “Bill” O’Neal were married on May 19, 1951 and would have celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Lois passed away on February 4, 2012 and William passed away on November 16, 2017.

They will be inurned together at 10.00 A.M. Friday, May 18, 2018 at the columbarium in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery with Military graveside services for William.