William H. Smith & Associates Hiring Auto Cad Draftsman

William H. Smith & Associates, Inc., a prestigious, well-established (since 1967) surveying company producing quality drawings, primary for the oil field industry, has an opportunity for an experienced Survey Draftsman / AutoCAD Technician.

Survey Draftsman / AutoCAD Technician

The incumbent will provide quality detailed drawings that meet or exceed our client’s expectations. Must be AutoCAD competent.

The person occupying the position of Survey Draftsman / AutoCAD Technician is responsible for the job calculation, drafting surveys (well location and road design/pipelines/topographic boundaries) with a high level of knowledge and skill in the pipeline and non-pipeline land surveying field.

The incumbent must be proficient in Microsoft Office, and AutoCAD.

Essential Qualifications

• Five (5) plus years of AutoCAD drafting experience is required

• Carlson Civil Design software experience preferred.

• Setting up of jobs to meet client requirements.

• Understanding of and ability to read and work with blueprints and AutoCAD drawings.

• High School or equivalent, some college preferred.

• Reading and understanding of numbers

Essential Duties

• Complete job priorities as defined and established by company

• Draw detailed field drawings using AutoCAD system.

• Maintains quality control for the drafting activities and products. Must be intermediate-to-advanced in skills and knowledge

• Other duties as may be directed

Although a leader in the industry, we are small enough that you will be recognized for the contributions you make. We are proud of our exciting, stable and dynamic working environment.” – William H. Smith & Associates

Employment Opportunity

Our company is an equal employment opportunity company with a drug free work place. In addition to our highly competitive wages, benefits and quarterly incentives, we provide the opportunity to become an integral part of the continued growth of our organization.

We hire only the best and the brightest; if you consider yourself one of the best Survey Draftsman / AutoCAD Technician, please forward resume to Human Resources at info@whsmithpc.com.

Employment Benefits

Bi-Weekly Pay (Direct Deposit Every Other Wednesday)

6 Paid Holidays (Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Years and 4th of July, Memorial Day, Labor Day)

Paid Vacation Program (0-1 Year=0 Days, 2-3 Years=5 Days, 3-5 Years=10 Days and 6 Years on=15 Days)

401K w/ Match Program (After 6 months)

Medical/Dental/Vision (After 2 Months of Service and is Supplied for the Employee only)

Aflac Policy (After 30 days – multiple plans are available)

Safety Equipment and Clothing (If Applicable-2 FR Shirts, 2 FR Pants, Hard Hat and Gas Monitor)

Life Insurance Policy ($20K after 2 months of service)

Company Vehicle (If Applicable)

Computer and Software (If Applicable)

