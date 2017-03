William Nihart (December 2, 1931 - March 7, 2017).

BOY RIVER, MINN — William Nihart, of Boy River Minnesota passed away at home surrounded by all of his family on March 7, 2017.

He was born December 2, 1931.

He was preceded in death by son David Nihart, parents, Lawrence and Anna; brothers, Don, Homer and Ken and sister Lois.

Survived by his wife Beverly Nihart of 60 years; daughters Sherry Garcia, Shelly Nihart and son Gerald Nihart; grandchildren, Jeremy (Sharon), Shannon, Jamie (Joe), Billy (Chrissy), Andy(Annie), Danny, Nikki(Greg); great-grandkids Zain, Imare, Jeffrey, Carter, Keligh, Johnathan, Bryan, Ryley, Carsyn, Fynley, Jackson, Hudson, Aiden, and Calla and his brothers Lawrence(Betty), and Llyn and sister Margret.

Bill loved spending time with all the kids, ice fishing, hunting and four wheeling.