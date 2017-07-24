Willow Ridge Crafts Continues Sponsorship of Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews

ROCK SPRINGS — Downtown Rock Springs wanted to thank Willow Ridge Crafts for their continued support of the Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews.

The full statement follows:

A huge THANK YOU to Willow Ridge Crafts for their continued sponsorship of Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews. Dawn Lund, the owner of Willow Ridge Crafts, recently presented a sponsorship check to Chad Banks, Rock Springs Main Street/URA manager.

Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews is set for August 12 in Bunning Park. Produced by the Rock Springs Main Street/URA and YAP – Young and Professionals of Sweetwater County, the event raises funds for the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs.

To see the full list of brewers and entertainment, visit www.downtownrs.com.