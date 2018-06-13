Wilma Jean Gibson (February 9, 1942 – June 12, 2018)

GREEN RIVER– Wilma Jean Gibson, 76, passed away on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at her daughters home in Green River, Wyoming. Mrs. Gibson died following a lengthy illness. She was a resident of Kingman, Arizona for the past 31 years and former resident of Green River, Wyoming.

She was born on February 9, 1942 in Kemmerer, Wyoming the daughter of James Allen DeGraw and Mary Florence Jackson DeGraw.

Mrs. Gibson attended school in LaBarge, Wyoming and Big Piney, Wyoming and was a high school graduate of the Big Piney High School with the class of 1960.

She married Lloyd Wayne Gibson in LaBarge, Wyoming on September 5, 1962. He preceded in death in Kingman, Arizona on March 29, 2016.

Her interests included raising goats and spending time with family.

Survivors included four sons, James R. Gibson and wife Sandra of Green River, Wyoming, Timothy D. Gibson and wife Melene of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Daniel W. Gibson and wife Ann of Kingman, Arizona, John A. Gibson and wife Angela of Flagstaff, Arizona, three daughters, Mary R. Flores and husband Hector of Green River, Wyoming, Annalee I. Nussabaumn and husband Jay of Cheyenne, Wyoming and Deborah L Martinez husband of Kingman, Arizona, two sisters Margie Iverson of Murary, Utah and Mary Ruth Marks of West Jordan, Utah, nine grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Patricia J. Gibson, three brothers, Bobby DeGraw, Fred DeGraw and Charles DeGraw.

Following Cremation there will be no services at her request.

