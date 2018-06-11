Wilson Pleads Not Guilty To Sexual Abuse Charges; Trial Date Set

GREEN RIVER — According to a report in the Gillette News Record, Allen Wilson pleaded not guilty to alleged second-degree sexual abuse of a minor on Friday.

Wilson is also charged with alleged first-degree sexual abuse of a minor in Lincoln County.

An October 8th trial is set for the Sweetwater County 3rd District Court. Judge Nena James presiding.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Wilson is a Ward 1 Green River City Council member.

According to media reports, the victim’s parents became concerned when they discovered photos on their child’s Snapchat account.

The charges are the result of an investigation began by the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office.

Click here for background information as outlined by the charging documents.