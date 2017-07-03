Win Concert Tickets With 1st Bank!

Picture this: VIP service all night long at the Sweetwater County Fair AND a meet-and-greet with Dan + Shay…

You arrive at the Fair. You park VIP style, closer than anyone. You and your favorite person get into the fair for FREE. Dinner and drinks are next, also FREE. Before the nationally-known band Dan + Shay take the stage for the concert, you sit down in your two VIP concert seats.

The concert begins. You have the best time, with the best seat in the house and the best view. Following the concert, the band greets you personally and you take a group selfie. It is the perfect night.

Is this a dream?

No, this is really happening. You are the 1st Bank Dan + Shay Concert ticket winner!

All you have to do is VISIT 1st Bank! They will help you with the rest.

Come See 1st Bank!

Visit 1st Bank today at 601 North Front Street in Rock Springs to get started.

Or, apply for an account online by visiting www.1stbank-online.com.

.

Ticket Giveaway Details:

No purchase necessary. Entries must be made on official entry form, available at 1st Bank in Rock Springs. One entry per person, 18 years of age and older. Employees of 1st Bank and members of their household are not eligible. Winner will be drawn and contacted on Tuesday, July 25th. Prize package will be given away to one winner, and includes VIP parking, gate admission for 2, meet & greet with Dan + Shay, dinner & drinks and 2 VIP concert seats. Odds of winning depend on number of entries received. Value of prize may be reported on 1099-MISC.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.