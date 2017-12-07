Mostly cloudy skies this morning will slowly clear from west to east throughout the day. Gusty winds are expected across Johnson County. The rest of the work week will see mainly dry conditions and slightly warmer temperatures as high pressure dominates the region.

Detailed Forecast

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 15. West southwest wind 11 to 13 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 37. West southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 17. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 39. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 18. West southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 42. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 17.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 42.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 21.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 45.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 21.