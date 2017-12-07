Mostly cloudy skies this morning will slowly clear from west to east throughout the day. Gusty winds are expected across Johnson County. The rest of the work week will see mainly dry conditions and slightly warmer temperatures as high pressure dominates the region.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 15. West southwest wind 11 to 13 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 37. West southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 17. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 39. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 18. West southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 42. West wind 7 to 9 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 17.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 42.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 21.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 45.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 21.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 44.