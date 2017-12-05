Scattered Clouds and a Gradual Warming trend will prevail across Wyoming over the next few days as High Pressure continues to build across the Great Basin region.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 29. West wind 5 to 7 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind around 6 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. West wind 7 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. West wind around 8 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 40. West wind around 9 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 16.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 41.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 17.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 41.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 16.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 40.