Scattered Clouds and a Gradual Warming trend will prevail across Wyoming over the next few days as High Pressure continues to build across the Great Basin region.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 29. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind around 6 mph.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. West wind around 8 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 40. West wind around 9 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 16.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 41.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 17.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 41.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 16.