Wind Chill Values As Low As Zero; With Gusts As High As 37 mph

Cooler air behind the latest Pacific cold front will keep brisk winds and some snow showers across western Wyoming today. A drier and cooler weather pattern will take over as high pressure builds across the region Tuesday. Expect a gradual warming trend for the end of the work week.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Patchy blowing snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.
Tonight
Patchy blowing snow before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 41. West wind 7 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 18. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 42.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.