Wind In The Forecast

Snow showers continue in the west, becoming more numerous through the day. Snow will persist west and north through the weekend with the heaviest snow on Friday and Saturday. Gusty, possibly strong winds, are expected in southern and central Wyoming today, this will create blowing snow.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Patchy blowing snow between 10am and 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Windy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tonight

Patchy blowing snow before 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. West wind around 11 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. West wind 10 to 13 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.

New Year’s Day

Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy.