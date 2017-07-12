Wind River Mountain Festival is July 21-23

Pinedale’s Wind River Mountain Festival will return July 21-23 for a weekend celebration of the Wind River Mountain Range which last summer was recognized as the Cowboy State’s first Continental Divide Gateway Community.

Again boasting over 50 event sponsors including a who’s-who of outdoor product companies (Patagonia, North Face, etc.), The Wind River Mountain Festival will feature everything from live music and gear demos to kids’ events and a craft beer festival. Fun vendor booths, outdoor contests and floats down Pine Creek are also part of the festival with many activities taking place at American Legion Park.

Taking a giant step forward for the second annual event, festival organizers have added an adventure race, which will take place on Sunday July 23.

All events will be held at American Legion Park and are FREE!

Adventure Race

Dubbed “The Surly Pike Adventure Race,” Pinedale’s first ever adventure race will see race teams of 2 to 3 bike, hike, and paddle their way through the wilds surrounding Pinedale and end at Lakeside Lodge (at Fremont Lake).

The race is beginner-friendly but hard enough to challenge trail hardened (surly?) racers. Online sign ups are available at www.greatoutdoorshop.com.

Live Musical Performances

Samantha Rise

Headlining the music portion of the now two-night event will be Philadelphia’s Samantha Rise and her full band on Friday night.

Jamie McLean

Brooklyn’s Jamie McLean Band will take the stage Saturday night. McLean “oozes drops of southern roots rock, blues, R&B, funk and soul out of every note and has toured the globe playing sets at Madison Square Garden, Bonnaroo and Japan’s Fuji Rock”.

Music will kick off at Legion Park at 5:30 pm on both nights. Friday night’s music will be followed by a “Park After Dark,” which is Pinedale’s ongoing movies in the park series.

Admission to the show is FREE!

Outdoor, Adventure-Inspired Presentations

Home to over 140 miles of the Continental Divide Trail, the Wind River Range is one of Wyoming’s most sought after destinations.

In February of 2016, Pinedale was officially accepted as Wyoming’s first CDT Community – a designation reserved for communities in close proximity to the Trail that apply through the CDT Coalition and promise to promote good stewardship and, among other things, plan a corresponding event, which has blossomed into the 3-day festival.

For a full schedule of WRMF events visit GreatOutdoorShop.com.

