Windy and Warmer weather today will provide increased fire danger east of the Divide…with scattered rain/snow showers and a few late day thunderstorms possible across the west. A Pacific Cold Front will then move across Wyoming tonight and Tuesday pushing snow and cooler weather across the region. Drier and Mild conditions will prevail on Wednesday.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 64. Windy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 18 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph.

Tonight A chance of rain showers before 1am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 1am and 3am, then a chance of snow showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Windy, with a south southwest wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Windy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 48. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. South southwest wind around 8 mph becoming east after midnight.

Thursday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. East wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night A slight chance of rain showers before 11pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 11pm and 5am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday A slight chance of snow showers before 11am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 56.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32.