

Thanks to a Canadian cold front that slid through the region overnight, high temperatures may be nearly 10 degrees cooler than yesterday for some locations east. West of the Divide will see isolated afternoon thunderstorms, mainly over the mountains. Otherwise, mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today. Continue to use caution around local streams and rivers as flooding conditions will remain through this weekend.

Check the latest road conditions from WYDOT

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 16 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 87. Light west wind becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light after midnight.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 84. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Breezy.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 72.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.