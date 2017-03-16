Winds Could Gust As High As 31 MPH With A High Of 58

Cloudy skies and gusty winds are expected for most of the area today. Unseasonably warm temperatures are in store again, but will not be quite as warm as yesterday. Rain and snow will continue throughout the day in parts of the north and west and will taper off by Friday. Snow melt is still causing localized flooding and higher stream levels.
Check the latest road conditions from WYDOT
Today
Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 58. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming south southeast in the evening.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.
Sunday Night
A slight chance of rain showers before midnight, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday
A chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain showers. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night
A slight chance of rain showers before midnight, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 57.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Wednesday
A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.