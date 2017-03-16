Winds Could Gust As High As 31 MPH With A High Of 58

Cloudy skies and gusty winds are expected for most of the area today. Unseasonably warm temperatures are in store again, but will not be quite as warm as yesterday. Rain and snow will continue throughout the day in parts of the north and west and will taper off by Friday. Snow melt is still causing localized flooding and higher stream levels.

Check the latest road conditions from WYDOT

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.



