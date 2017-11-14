Mostly cloudy and breezy across the region today. Snow and rain in the western mountains. Strong winds along the Cody Foothills and Absaroka mountains, and from South Pass to Casper. Another bout of strong winds and snow will start Wednesday night with the approach of a new storm system.

Detailed Forecast

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 21. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday A slight chance of rain and snow before 10am, then rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 52. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday Night Rain likely before 9pm, then snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Snow likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 14. Breezy.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 35.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.