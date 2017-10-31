Mild and Breezy conditions will prevail across Wyoming today with increasing Clouds this Halloween eve. Winds and Clouds will then increase early Wednesday as another Canadian Cold Front approaches the state. This Front will bring periods of Heavy Snow to the Northern mountains Wednesday…along with Gusty Winds across the state with Rain and Snow Showers by the afternoon. Scattered Snow Showers will continue across the West and North on Thursday…as Mostly Cloudy skies will continue across the rest of the region.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 50. Windy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 16 mph increasing to 16 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Very windy, with a west southwest wind 21 to 26 mph increasing to 31 to 36 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. South southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.

Saturday Night A chance of rain before 3am, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy.

Sunday Night A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.