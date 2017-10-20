Windy conditions with some strong gusts for both sides of the Divide today. High winds are expected for portions of central Wyoming in the afternoon hours. Precipitation also returns today, staying mainly in the west with low chances east. Northwestern mountains will see low snow accumulations while basins and valleys in the west will see less precipitation and rain transition to snow.

Detailed Forecast

Today Increasing clouds, with a high near 61. Windy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west 28 to 33 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

Tonight Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Blustery.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 58.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 62.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32.