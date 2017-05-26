Winds Gusts As High As 36 MPH Chance Of Precipitation is 50%



Low Pressure drifting across the Northern Rockies will bring a Cool and Moist weather pattern to the Cowboy State today. Scattered Showers with Snow in the mountains…and isolated late day Thunderstorms will be the weather story across Wyoming through tonight. Temperatures will then slowly warm up over the holiday weekend…as a few afternoon Showers and Thunderstorms will still remain a threat on Saturday and Memorial Day.

Check the latest road conditions from WYDOT

Today

A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 7am, then scattered rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Windy, with an east wind 11 to 16 mph becoming west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated showers. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday

Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. North wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Light east wind becoming north northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 40. North wind around 7 mph becoming east after midnight.

Memorial Day

Sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.