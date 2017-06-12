Windy With Up To 50 MPH Gusts



Mostly cloudy skies today with isolated to numerous rain showers and thunderstorms developing through the afternoon. Gusty winds and hail possible with these storms. A High Wind Warning is in effect for south central areas of the state beginning at noon today. Snow will move into the western mountains overnight tonight. Flooding remains a concern through the end of the week, although there will be noticeable drops in the water levels by mid-week.

Check the latest road conditions from WYDOT

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Windy, with a southeast wind 16 to 21 mph becoming south southwest 29 to 34 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

Tonight

Isolated showers after 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 14 to 19 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday

Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Windy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Windy, with a west southwest wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 76. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 86.