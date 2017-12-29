Windy Conditions To Continue

Click here for a time-lapse video of the projected forecast.

WYOMING — A winter storm will impact northwest Wyoming Friday into Saturday afternoon with periods of moderate to heavy snow. Significant snowfall is possible across the higher terrain of Yellowstone National Park and nearby areas of the Teton and Absaroka ranges. Storm totals could easily top one foot in many mountain locations.

To the east, areas of central Wyoming along with the east slopes of the mountains could see gusty wind Friday morning. Wind speeds of 20 to 40 mph will be common in a swath of land from Rock Springs to Casper, with 50 to 60 mph winds in the mountains.

IMPACTS: