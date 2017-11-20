Windy With A High Near 44

Strong to high winds will continue today for the Cody Foothills and increase along the southern wind corridor. Gusts of 50 to 65 mph are possible with a few isolated stronger gusts. Snow, mainly light, is expected to break out across western Wyoming this morning and continue off and on through the day Tuesday. Valleys will see up to 2\” while mountains could get up to 9\” above 8,500 feet.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. West wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thanksgiving Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.