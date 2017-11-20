Windy With A High Near 44

Strong to high winds will continue today for the Cody Foothills and increase along the southern wind corridor. Gusts of 50 to 65 mph are possible with a few isolated stronger gusts. Snow, mainly light, is expected to break out across western Wyoming this morning and continue off and on through the day Tuesday. Valleys will see up to 2\” while mountains could get up to 9\” above 8,500 feet.

