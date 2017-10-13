Windy, With A High Near 57

Warmer and Breezy today as High Pressure pays a quick visit to the region. This system will produce Elevated Fire conditions east of the divide today with isolated showers across the west. A Pacific Cold Front will then slide across Wyoming Saturday and bring a round of Snow Showers and Colder Temperatures to the state. Warmer and Drier conditions are then expected on Sunday.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of snow showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 20. West wind 5 to 13 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 55. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 26. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 61. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 63.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35.