Windy With A High Near 80



Partly cloudy skies and more seasonal temperatures today. Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and evening. Breezy winds will continue through the day. Flooding concerns continue through mid-week.

Check the latest road conditions from WYDOT

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Windy, with a south wind 20 to 25 mph becoming south 7 to 12 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Monday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Windy, with an east southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south southwest 23 to 33 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 46 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night

Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Windy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Windy, with a west southwest wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 85.