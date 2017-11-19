Windy Monday In The Forecast

High Pressure over the Intermountain West will bring a Few Clouds and Warmer Temperatures to Wyoming today. Areas of Gusty Winds will also increase across the Northwest this afternoon and continue into Monday…as Snow returns to the West.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 39. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 20. South southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Very windy, with a west wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 26 to 36 mph. Winds could gust as high as 49 mph.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Windy, with a west wind 26 to 31 mph decreasing to 16 to 21 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. West wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Thanksgiving Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.