Windy With Snow And Road Closures

Breezy…Cooler and Wet today as a Pacific Cold Front passes across Wyoming. Snow will continue to fall across the West and Mountains today with mixed Rain and Snow in the lower elevations. Gradual Clearing is expected overnight with drier and cooler conditions prevailing on Saturday.

Detailed Forecast

Today Rain and snow showers likely before noon, then scattered snow showers between noon and 4pm. Patchy blowing snow after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature rising to near 39 by 10am, then falling to around 31 during the remainder of the day. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight Patchy blowing snow before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 34. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 15. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 42. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 20. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Monday A chance of snow showers after 11am, mixing with rain after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. West southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 8pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 8pm and 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.