Windy And Sunny, With A High Near 61

A Few Clouds and Warmer Today as High Pressure remains across the region. Moisture moving in from the south will bring a slight chance of late day Thunderstorms to Wyoming on Thursday as another cold Front approaches the region on Friday.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Northeast wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. South southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Monday A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy.

Monday Night A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.