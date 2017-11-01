Low Pressure drifting over the region will produce Strong Gusty Winds across Wyoming today and bring Rain and Snow to much of the west and north. Windy conditions will continue through Thursday morning along with more Snow falling across Northern and Central Wyoming with periods of Heavy Snow across the North. A Drier and Mild weather pattern will then take over on Thursday.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 59. Very windy, with a west wind 30 to 38 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 31 mph decreasing to 9 to 19 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. South southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Saturday Night A slight chance of rain before 4am, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 4am and 5am, then a slight chance of snow after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday A chance of rain and snow before 2pm, then a chance of rain between 2pm and 3pm, then a chance of rain and snow after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night A chance of rain and snow before 10pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Monday Night A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.