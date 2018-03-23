Windy With 30 Percent Chance Of Precipitation

One more day of warm weather with some lingering showers today. A new front approaches on Saturday with snow in the west and cooler temperatures across the Cowboy State. There will be periods of moderate to locally heavy snow in the west. This storm will also bring strong winds east of the Divide. Central and Eastern Wyoming have a chance of snow Sunday night into Monday as the front moves across the region.

Detailed Forecast

Today A chance of rain and snow showers before 2pm, then a chance of rain showers between 2pm and 5pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Increasing clouds, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming southwest 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday A 30 percent chance of snow showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. West southwest wind 5 to 14 mph.

Sunday Night A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. West northwest wind 9 to 14 mph.

Monday A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. West northwest wind around 11 mph.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.