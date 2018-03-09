Windy With A High Near 50

Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy to windy today. Light snow in the western and northwestern mountains continues. The snow, mixing with rain at times, will move east of the Divide mainly for the Bighorns and northern Wyoming later today, before departing the region Saturday morning. High winds along the Cody Foothills will decrease to just strong winds this morning. The winds will continue through this evening, including the southern wind corridor The remainder of the weekend will be mainly dry and slightly cooler behind the frontal system.

Detailed Forecast Today Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable. Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. East wind around 7 mph. Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. West wind 5 to 7 mph. Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 55. Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.