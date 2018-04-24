Windy With A High Of 51

Detailed Forecast

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 27. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 66. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 59. East northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 33. East wind 7 to 13 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 68. East wind 6 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.