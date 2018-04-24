Windy With A High Of 51

Detailed Forecast
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 27. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 66. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 59. East northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night
Clear, with a low around 33. East wind 7 to 13 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 68. East wind 6 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 42.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.