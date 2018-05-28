Winners of The Men’s Senior Golf Association Announced

ROCK SPRINGS — The Men’s Senior Golf Association has announced the top winners of the weekly Association tournament held Thursday May 24. Pete Hallberg placed first in the low gross category. Second place went to Jerry Butcher. First place low net was Andy Lev and Jim Wattles placed second.

The Association invites Seniors (over 50), regardless of ability to join by registering at

the White Mountain Golf Course Pro Shop on Thursday mornings between 8:00-8:45 AM. Beginning tee times will start at 9:00 AM.