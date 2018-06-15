Winners of the Men’s Senior Golf Association’s June 14 Tournament Announced

ROCK SPRINGS– Members of the Men’s Senior Golf Association played a 4-man scramble at their weekly tournament on Thursday, June 14.

The first place low gross team members were Doug Ransom, Kelly Duke, Greg Harrison and Keith Shiflett. Team Members Gary Greenhalgh, Jack Edwards and Willie Jimeno took first place low net.

The Association invites Seniors (over 50), regardless of ability to join in play. Participants need to register at the White Mountain Golf Course Pro Shop on Thursday between 8 and 8:45 am. Beginning tee times start at 9 am.